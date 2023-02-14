The Courier
Commonwealth Games

Ballarat's Commonwealth Games village should become public housing says CAFS CEO

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAFS chief executive Wendy Sturgess is calling on the Commonwealth Games village to be used as public housing. Picture by Adam Trafford

An advocate is calling on Commonwealth Games accommodation to be turned into social housing after Ballarat missed out on funding for youth homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.