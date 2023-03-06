BEAUFORT footballers are still talking about their feelings with each other, Crows footballer Geoff Carnes says.
The Crows took part in the free Tackle Your Feelings program last season as a way to become better educated in mental health and how to approach this in a club environment.
Mr Carnes said he would "highly recommend" the program as something every club should do and take seriously, not only at a club level but for the community.
"We had people involved from juniors through to older members and volunteers to help identify mental health issues and learn how we can do our best to help," Mr Carnes said.
"It's about knowing what to do in a situation. If you do see something, including bullying aspects, it's about knowing, recognising and passing it on."
Mr Carnes said bullying was an important club issue to identify.
He said no-one was perfect, but it was about knowing how to call it out and help improve the overall club culture.
The Crows were among Avoca, Ballarat Bulldogs, Melton South and Waubra football netball clubs to complete Tackle Your Feelings last season. Daylesford, Gordon, North Ballarat, Redan and Skipton took part in the region's inaugural program rollout, delivered in partnership with Sports Central.
Tackle Your Feelings was developed for AFL coaches and players. The program's creation was driven by the AFL coaches and players associations in the wake of the death of Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh in 2015.
Sports Central will once again take the lead for clubs across the Ballarat region. Once participants complete workshops and modules, they can access extra resources such as blogs, podcasts and videos.
"Mental health is a fairly big issue in society as it is," Mr Carnes said. "This is something we continue to take seriously at Beaufort".
Clubs also have the chance to access rewards through the program.
Interested clubs can contact Sports Central programs manager Andrew Milligan via email: andrewm@sportscentral.org.au.
