Beaufort Football Netball Club promotes AFL Tackle Your Feelings program

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
Beaufort senior footballers stand together before a Central Highlands Football League pride match last season. Picture by Luke Hemer

BEAUFORT footballers are still talking about their feelings with each other, Crows footballer Geoff Carnes says.

