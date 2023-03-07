Alfredton man arrested after alleged knife-point car jacking

A 37-year-old Alfredton man is in police custody after an alleged attempted car jacking in Wendouree where he smashed a window with the butt of a knife.
Police say a man was sitting in his black Holden Commodore on Gillies Street at about 1.40pm on Tuesday when another man walked up to the car and demanded he get out.
The man then smashed the driver's window with the butt of a knife.
The victim's hand was cut by the broken glass, but he was able to get out of the car through the passenger's side door.
The 37-year-old got into the car and drove off.
Police searched the area, located the car on Ballarat - Daylesford Road in Dean a short time later and arrested the driver.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with mobile footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
