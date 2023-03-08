An alleged carjacker who police said smashed a car window with the butt of a knife has not applied for bail and will remain in custody - at least until his next court date.
Bobby Van Jarden appeared briefly in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday facing a number of charges, including recklessly causing injury, motor vehicle theft, and driving unlicensed, after he was arrested by Ballarat Police on Tuesday March 7.
Police allege the 37-year-old Alfredton man approached another man sitting in his black Holden Commodore, valued at $15,000, on Gillies Street in Wednouree about 1.40pm on Tuesday.
According to court documents seen by The Courier, the accused "did steal a vehicle and immediately before or at the time did use force on another person and in the course of the carjacking the accused causes injury to another person".
"And at the time the person has with them and offensive weapon namely a kitchen knife," the documents read.
Van Jarden allegedly demanded the man get out of the vehicle and then smashed the driver's window with the butt of the knife.
Authorities allege the victim's hand was cut by broken glass in the course of the carjacking.
The man was able to get out of the car through the passenger's side door.
The 37-year-old then allegedly got into the Holden and drove off down Gillies Street North.
Police searched the area and Van Jarden was allegedly located with the car on Ballarat-Daylesford Road in Dean a short time later and was arrested.
He will return to court on May 18 and will likely face a higher court.
