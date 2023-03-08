The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman sentenced in Ballarat County Court for biting police officer at Creswick Post Office

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat County Court. File photo.

A woman who bit a police officer "down to the bone" has been released from custody after 11 months in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.