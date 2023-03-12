The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for Delacombe roadside assault

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
March 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A woman has escaped conviction for a "lapse" which left another woman bruised and her car window shattered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.