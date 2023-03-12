A woman has escaped conviction for a "lapse" which left another woman bruised and her car window shattered.
The 21-year-old woman, who The Courier has not named because she avoided conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to the assault on the evening of July 8, 2021.
Before 11.30pm, the victim was driving in Delacombe when the accused's red Holden Commodore drove up behind her and flashed its high beams.
The accused then overtook the victim's car and, driving in front of her, 'brake-checked' the victim multiple times, stopping suddenly and forcing the driver to take evasive action.
The victim pulled over and the accused copied, pulling off the road and coming to a stop "not far away".
The women got out of their respective cars and "exchanged words" before the accused punched the woman in the face.
This is something that could've gone much worse ... It was an error I would not want you to make again.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
The pair wrestled to the ground and the accused pulled the woman's hair.
As a result the victim suffered bruising and soreness in her face.
The women were known to each other.
The court heard as the victim was on the roadside being assaulted by the accused, she looked up to see the accused's male partner allegedly smashing her windscreen with a steering wheel club lock.
Authorities responded to the victim's call not long after, and found the accused woman driving with her partner on Greenhalghs Road.
The Commodore bore distinctive personalised plates which matched the other driver's report.
The accused told police on the night: "She threw the first punch".
On Thursday, the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
Defence counsel for the accused Jon Irwin told the court the roadside dispute arose from an incident earlier in the evening.
Mr Irwin said the 21-year-old was not responsible for her co-accused's alleged actions.
"She didn't tell him to [break the windscreen]. She didn't inspire him to do that," he said.
"She's young, she's had no prior [criminal] history and nothing since."
The woman's defence submitted to the court references from her colleagues.
"She's putting this behind her to ensure she never behaves this way again," Mr Irwin said.
"Her referees speak highly of her."
She was required to make a promise of good behaviour and pay $200 to the court fund by the end of June.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he accepted "sometimes there's a lapse".
"You are a young person without any criminal history and I've read the submissions ... two references which speak very highly of your work ethic and approach to relationships," he said.
"This is something that could've gone much worse. Much, much worse. Your decision to take that course was not wise.
"It was an error I would not want you to make again."
