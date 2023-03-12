The Courier
Ballarat is home to more than 100 students studying medical degrees through Deakin, Melbourne and Notre Dame universities

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 13 2023 - 4:30am
Training the next generation of rural and regional doctors

More than 100 medical students are training in Ballarat this year across three university clinical campuses, with new research showing those who train in regional and remote areas are more likely to work there in the future.

