City of Ballarat votes to appoint independent panel to review Miners Rest Township Plan

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 12 2023 - 2:30pm
The City of Ballarat has voted to appoint an independent panel to review the Miners Rest Township Plan (MRTP), which does not include updated flood overlays. Picture by Kate Healy.

Eight years later and progress continues to be stalled on the City of Ballarat's Miners Rest Township Plan (MRTP).

