Eight years later and progress continues to be stalled on the City of Ballarat's Miners Rest Township Plan (MRTP).
On Wednesday night, all councillors, aside from Cr Samantha McIntosh, voted in favour of requesting the Planning Minister to appoint an independent panel to review a total of five submissions regarding the MRTP, including one which criticised the plan's lack of updated flood overlays.
During the meeting, Mount Rowan resident and former north ward councilor, Grant Tillett said the current version of the plan, without flood mitigation measures, demonstrated a "total lack of understanding" of the northern suburb.
He emphasised flooding was a "critical issue" for Miners Rest, citing the catastrophes which unfolded during the 2011 floods.
Mr Tillett highlighted not "understanding the causes and ramifications of overland flooding" in the MRTP was a "serious disgrace" for the city.
"Unless this is looked at it how can we do a job of work," Mr Tillett said.
"Do a flood map."
While he was supportive of a review of the MRTP by parties already involved, which includes MIners Rest community groups, he was averse to an independent panel coming on board.
He said residents did not trust such bodies, having been scarred in previous hearings.
"Too many cooks spoil the broth," Mr Tillett said.
Alicia Bond, the president of the committee for Miners Rest, was also present on Wednesday night.
She, like Mr Tillett, was opposed to an independent panel review.
"This plan is 95 per cent right; it's the result of fierce community input," Ms Bond said.
"It would be sad to see an independent panel decide the fate of Miners Rest."
She said the review would be "absolute torment" for a community who had already endured "trauma".
Cr Daniel Moloney, who moved the motion, acknowledged the "traumatic experience" residents had faced.
However, he stressed a "point of resolution" needed to be made as the ongoing delays were "borderline embarrassing".
"I feel like we're at an impasse; the only way is to go through a panel," Cr Moloney said.
"To delay for another year is ridiculous."
Cr Peter Eddy, who seconded, said the public submissions put forth by Mr Tillett and Ms Bond clarified that the council needed "to look inside itself" and express greater empathy to the Miners Rest community.
Cr Samantha McIntosh was the only councillor who spoke against the motion. She said involving an independent panel could result in another "saleyards saga".
"We need to recognise the significant work of this community," Cr McIntosh said.
All submissions regarding the MRTP will now be referred directly to Planning Panels Victoria for consideration as per the council officer's recommendations.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
