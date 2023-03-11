The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Begonia Festival 2023: flower display wow visitors to Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 11 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two more days for the Begonia Festival 2023. Picture by Kate Healy.

A steady stream of people made their way to the Botanical Gardens to make the most of the sunshine on the first day of the Begonia Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.