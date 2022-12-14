The Courier
Updated

Ballarat Sewer Build enters stage two in January 2023 from White Flat to Prest Street

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:29pm, first published December 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second stage of Ballarat's once-in-a-century sewer construction will start in January, one year after the first stage was completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.