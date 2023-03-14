The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Food is Free laneway to move to Green Space in Ballarat Central

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lou Ridsdale at the Food is Free Green Space in 2019. The popular Food is Free laneway will move to the green space on the corner of Ripon and Urquhart streets in the coming weeks. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat's popular Food is Free laneway will "migrate" to the Food is Free green space nearby as founder Lou Ridsdale prepares to move house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.