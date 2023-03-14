The Courier
Ballarat Community Health to take lead in alcohol, drug, mental health shift

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 15 2023 - 8:45am, first published 4:30am
Ballarat Community Health will take the lead on a new integrated approach across the region to alcohol and other drugs treatment with mental health support services.

ALCOHOL and other drugs programs will have a stronger focus in line with mental health services under a new integrated approach across the region.

