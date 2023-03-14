ALCOHOL and other drugs programs will have a stronger focus in line with mental health services under a new integrated approach across the region.
Ballarat Community Health has been named lead agency for the Goldfields region in delivering more targeted program responses to individual needs of clients who sought more holistic support.
The change comes under $1.84 million funding via Western Victoria Primary Health Network and is in line with recommendations from the Victorian Royal Commission into Mental Health.
Ballarat Community Health alcohol and other drugs manager Suzanne Powell said for many clients, such a shift would better allow co-occurring alcohol and other drug and mental health treatment, recognising the two often overlapped.
The levels of treatment required would be modified to match client needs, which in some cases could also be one or the other.
"We will still have the services we have currently, but this is a whole new program for us. Some of the other services we're working with will have had similar before, too," Ms Powell said.
"This is also an opportunity to work together across the region and support each other. Depending on demand, we can help each other especially where some services have a specialty."
Ballarat Community Health will be working alongside Central Highlands Rural Health and Maryborough District Health Service when the new regional care partnerships program comes into play on July 1.
IN OTHER NEWS
Under the new Western Victoria PHN service model, regional care partnerships will bring together psychological therapy services that allow place-based treatment for people who face barriers to access.
Drug and alcohol programs, including brief interventions and work with young people, will also be in the mix with the federal government's national ice action strategy, which includes measures to improve treatment access for rural, regional and First Nations communities.
Western Victoria PHN chief executive officer Rowena Clift said aligned health care agencies in this region would guide clients towards support to best suit their needs.
Ms Clift said this importantly included ensuring services were sensitive to cultural needs.
"[We] will be working closely with relevant individuals and organisations throughout the transition period and beyond," Ms Clift said in a media statement.
"We have also begun conversations with all service providers - current and future - to work through the steps needed to ensure this transition is as seamless as possible."
The introduction of the new service model follows a lengthy consultation process involving people with lived experience, their families and carers, and health professionals in communities across the region to improve how mental health and alcohol and other drug care is delivered in this region.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.