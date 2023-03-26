Police have seen some disturbing results from the first three hours of a 17-day blitz on driver behaviour around Ballarat's roadworks.
Nine drivers were pulled over for speeding as Operation Slowdown got going - including one clocked at 84km/h in a 40 zone, resulting in a six-month loss of licence.
Data also shows another was recorded at more than 30km/h over the limit - losing their licence for three months - while another seven drivers were more than 25km/h over.
"The operation continues and drivers are again reminded to drive carefully and obey roadworks speed limit signs," Road Policing Advisor Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said.
"You wouldn't like someone speeding through your workplace."
Another worry included six people who were not wearing seatbelts.
Also within the first three hours, four defect notices were issued, three drivers were discovered with loads that were not secure and one had an unsafe heavy vehicle.
On top of all that, two people were found driving vehicles that were not properly registered, three were unregistered, a P-plater was discovered using a handheld mobile phone, one driver was pulled over for disobeying a sign and one failed to stop on police direction.
Senior Sergeant Gardner also said that in one case a vehicle was impounded after the driver was found to be licensed.
All up, 32 offences were recorded in the three hours.
Operation Slowdown continues until the end of this week.
It follows several accidents in and near roadworks, including a February 15 rollover on the Glenelg Highway at Smythes Creek, close to Delacombe.
