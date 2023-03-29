The Courier
Ballarat's transgender clothing swap shop triples in size

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 30 2023 - 9:00am
Renea Johnson with Bonnie. Picture by Kate Healy
From a backyard art studio to a three-car garage, Renea Johnson's safe space for transgender and gender diverse people is reaching new heights.

