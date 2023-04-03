The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Ballarat SoupBus finds new temporary home on Doveton Street

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
April 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's former homeless people, Bradley Yates and Jason Neck, said they would be devastated if the Ballarat SoupBus was unable to operate. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Ballarat's former homeless people, Bradley Yates and Jason Neck, said they would be devastated if the Ballarat SoupBus was unable to operate. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The region's less fortunate have exhaled a sigh of relief after learning a vital after dark meal service, which was facing an uncertain future, has now found a temporary home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.