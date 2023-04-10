The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Tiny Towns Art Trail back for 2023: visit Clunes and Talbot

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiny Town Art Trail organisers Jude Meldrum, Tenar Dwyer and Melanie Brae Young.
Tiny Town Art Trail organisers Jude Meldrum, Tenar Dwyer and Melanie Brae Young.

An initiative to increase tourism in smaller regions is set to run for the seventh year on the Anzac Day long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.