An initiative to increase tourism in smaller regions is set to run for the seventh year on the Anzac Day long weekend.
The Tiny Towns art trail started as a way to increase visitation to smaller towns in Victoria's west, on the outskirts of council borders.
"We grew out of a small country tourism committee ... that was starting to try to advocate for all the ends of shires that felt alienated from their central [towns]," said founding member Jude Meldrum.
The project has since grown and expanded, now including towns closer to Ballarat like Trentham and Clunes.
This year, for the first time, visitors can participate in a challenge to make it to six different towns.
Ms Meldrum said there was a postcard size 'passport' where visitors to the trail could collect stamps to see how many places they were able to visit.
She said there were often people who spent the three days visiting different towns because there was a vast distance to cover, and there would be some prizes for people who hand in their stamped cards.
"We've got some lovely paintings and small pieces of textile art, some art supplies and lovely wines and food items," Ms Meldrum said.
"There is a little element of food to the trial [as well]."
Ms Meldrum said the trail could become an important way for artists across the region to connect and network with each other. But she said it was also nice to see people come and visit their towns.
"And hopefully generate some sales, which is a bonus, but also just showcase what we think is a beautiful area," Ms Meldrum said.
Talbot based artist Trudy McLauchlan has curated her exhibit one hundred faces for the fourth time this year.
Ms McLauchlan used to be a Ballarat resident, but a year ago moved her shop Playing in the Attic to Talbot.
The exhibit one hundred faces is a collection of artworks inspired by the theme face. Ms McLauchlan invited artists to participate and respond to the theme in any way they choose.
"It's always fantastic to see how people interpret the word face," she said.
"One of the ones that was dropped in this morning is actually quite a mosaic-looking painting and there is a donkey face."
This year 36 different artists are involved and have submitted their work to Ms McLauchlan.
She then places them out and rearranges them. It can take days to find the perfect arrangement.
"It's quite a long process. ... it's not just a case of picking out one and putting it down," Ms McLauchlan said.
"As a bit of a perfectionist, they get moved a lot and then I walk away and I come back the next day and go no that's not quite right."
Ms McLauchlan said she loves meeting new people who use the art trail to explore the different parts of the region they may not have thought to go to before.
While the trail officially runs between April 22 to 24, one hundred faces will be on display until the end of May.
The trail will also include 3D work like the creations from Clunes based artist Anton Mikocki.
His work Of the Beaten Track repurposes discarded items into sculptures.
Mr Mikocki said friends or local residents will donate spare copper pipes or old rusty metal pieces and he gives them new life.
"I make furniture, garden sculptures, fountains, lamps, whatever there is," he said.
"I have this little pile of useless material in my backyard and then I walk past and I think what can you make out of it?"
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
