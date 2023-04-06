A piece of the Tasmanian countryside has been immortalised in Ballarat's latest gallery exhibition.
Robert Whitson is presenting South by South West at the Old Butcher Shop Gallery for the month of April and his show will be open to the public on the weekends with the last showing on April 22 and 23.
He said he was glad to finally see all the artwork come together.
"I've been working for probably about three or four years and really only formulating the end results for the last couple of years," he said.
Mr Whitson's landscapes are made up of oil paints on a linen background and use a dabbing technique where lots of small brushes of paint slowly come together to form the landscape.
Mr Whitson said the dabbing technique was a new style he has been experimenting with.
Growing up in Mortlake, Mr Whitson originally came to Ballarat to study art and has since completed his honours and masters.
He said he works on multiple pieces at a time, typically between three and four., because the landscapes are within the same theme he is able to develop ideas while in the painting process.
"Some paintings need time," he said.
"I am working on one painting and then while I'm working on that I think about the other and then go back."
For the last ten years Mr Whitson has been supplementing his income by working on farms in the region.
He said having a similar routine each day has helped him think about his next piece of work.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
