Japanese calligraphy inspired Seiko Hoashi's latest exhibition in the Ballarat Art Gallery Backspace

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 7:00pm
Seiko Hoashi's latest work 'Epigraphs' in the Backspace Gallery is inspired by her Japanese cultural background. Picture by Kate Healy.

An introduction to Japanese culture and thousands of years of history is on display at the Ballarat Art Gallery.

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

