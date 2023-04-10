The Courier
Vaccine call out as influenza cases on rise in Ballarat

By Melanie Whelan
April 11 2023 - 5:30am
Influenza season is starting early in Ballarat, just as the cold weather starts to set in. Picture by Alex Dalziel.
INFLUENZA cases are on the climb early in Ballarat, with the city already chalking up one of the highest rates for the infectious disease in regional Victoria.

