INFLUENZA cases are on the climb early in Ballarat, with the city already chalking up one of the highest rates for the infectious disease in regional Victoria.
There have been 76 reported influenza cases from the City of Ballarat this year at a rate per population eclipsed only by the Surf Coast.
Grampians Public Health Unit confirmed this was "the beginning of an earlier than usual flu season" leading into Easter and the school holidays, with everyone urged to take well-known precautions when spending time with loved ones - just as they should take precautions against COVID-19.
There have been almost 4000 reported influenza cases across the state this year, although health experts warn many cases go unreported because many people do not seek medical care or their general practitioner might not always test them for influenza.
This influenza season could be hard to gauge. Strict COVID-19 measures were not relaxed until about March last year, almost eradicating the flu with only 260 cases recorded statewide by this time last year and 49 in the same period for 2021.
In contrast, influenza numbers were at 4428 statewide and almost half the cases we have now in Ballarat at this time in 2020 on the tail end of a superflu season and leading into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community immunity is also likely to be lower this flu season due to fewer infections during tight COVID-19 restrictions and lower uptake of influenza vaccinations.
Grampians Public Health Unit made it clear that while influenza cases typically peak during winter months, infections can occur throughout the year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Flu rates were reported on The Conversation to have peaked in December, two months earlier than was typical. The flu peaked by June last year, two months earlier than the pre-COVID five-year average.
Health experts have said community immunity and vaccine uptake and timing will play key protective roles in flu severity across Australia this season.
Grampians Public Health Unit is recommending anyone aged six months-plus be vaccinated against influenza. Vaccines have been rolling out to pharmacies, GP clinics and community health centres in the past fortnight.
People are urged to get vaccinated against the flu now, particularly due to uncertainty about the flu season.
Anyone deemed high risk is eligible for a free influenza vaccine, including those aged younger than five or 65-plus, pregnant women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Grampians Public Health Unit is also urging anyone with flu-like symptoms to rest at home and avoid gatherings, to prevent spread.
This comes as COVID-19 continues to circulate about Ballarat, with a further 167 new cases reported from the city to Victoria's health department by Friday.
All adults are eligible for COVID-19 booster vaccines after six months since their last booster or infection.
COVID-19 vaccinations do not protect against influenza and the federal health department has advised both jabs can be given on the same day.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.