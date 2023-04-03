WANING community immunity against COVID-19 has Grampians Health urging people to play it safe in limiting the virus' spread this Easter.
Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions officer Robert Grenfell called on anyone visiting vulnerable family members to take extra care this long weekend.
Ballarat continues to consistently place among the state's highest reported COVID-19 rates with the latest health department data showing 144 new infections in the seven days to Friday.
Dr Grenfell has said actual numbers were likely to be far higher with estimates that only about 30 per cent of people self-report a positive COVID-19 test.
Easter also comes as health experts have flagged an early start to another rampant influenza season with The Age reporting case numbers have already started to climb on the nation's east coast in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
"The Easter weekend is a chance for many of us to spend time with friends and loved ones. Simple steps such as ensuring your vaccinations are up-to-date, performing a [rapid antigen test] and wearing a mask can help to protect your loved ones from getting seriously ill during this time of increased social activity," Dr Grenfell said.
"Check in with your family members and friends to see if they have received a booster dose. Doing so could save their life."
Anyone who is aged 65-plus is recommended by Australia's immunisation governing body to have a COVID-19 booster to help safeguard against severe illness if it has been six months since their last booster or a COVID-19 infection.
All adults are eligible for the booster after six months from their last jab or infection.
Children and adolescents aged five to 17 could be eligible for a booster dose, based on individual risk assessment with an immunisation provider, if they have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness.
COVID-19 vaccinations do not protect against influenza and the federal health department has advised both jabs can be given on the same day.
The nation's seasonal influenza vaccinations have started rolling out in the past week.
Annual influenza jabs are typically encouraged from April to ensure best protection for the peak influenza season from June to September.
More than 6600 influenza cases were detected in Australia in March, the highest for the month since 2019 indicating that the virus was back to pre-pandemic levels.
COVID-19 vaccinations remain free to all.
Influenza jabs are free to those most at risk, including young children and pregnant women.
