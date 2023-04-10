The Courier
Home/News/Education
Health

Free degrees, scholarships and sign-on bonuses for new nurses and midwives

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses at Ballarat Base Hospital who worked through the pandemic.
Nurses at Ballarat Base Hospital who worked through the pandemic.

Training enough new nurses to meet future demand in the region has been recognised as a challenge with the massive redevelopment and expansion of Ballarat Base Hospital and construction of the new Melton Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.