The Courier
Raglan man avoids conviction after losing control of stubble fire

By Alex Dalziel
April 14 2023 - 11:30am
The fire burned two acres of paddock before it was brought under control. File picture
A caretaker at a Raglan property has faced court after a burn-off gone wrong during a fire restriction period.

