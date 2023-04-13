The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Football Netball Preview

BFNL 2023: Stars aplenty as Ballarat Football Netball League sides reveal their line-ups | Team Talk

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 13 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former AFL defender Cody Brand will make his return to Ballarat Football Netball League action with Sunbury on Saturday, but the former Bomber is set for a new-look role under Travis Hodgson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.