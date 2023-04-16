The Courier
VICSES volunteers celebrate women in rescue with casualty handling exercise in Ballarat

KG
By Kirra Grimes
April 17 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat SES volunteers Leonie Sharpe, Cat Ogata and Karen Biggelaar getting in on the action on Saturday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.
If you thought you had to be a certain type of person to join the State Emergency Service, one look around the Ballarat unit will make you think again.

