OFFICIAL celebrations across the city for King Charles III's coronation next month remain pending royal orders, but Ballarat residents can start practising their cooking.
Ballarat chef Tim Bone said the quiche - a dish now deemed fit for the new King - was a versatile dish in which people could mix up to their liking.
Buckingham Palace has this week released the Coronation Quiche recipe, a dish for people across Britain and the Commonwealth to enjoy during coronation celebrations next month. The palace states this dish was personally chosen by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort "as easily adapted to different tastes and preferences" and could be eaten hot or cold.
Their Majesties' choice features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, in a nod to Coronation Chicken, a curry and mayonnaise-based dish invented for the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
But Mr Bone encouraged anyone preparing to get into the spirit to add their own twists, especially with so much amazing produce from the region to work in.
"Mix up the cheese as well, maybe put some Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese in there instead of just all cheddar. Maybe make it fancy with Parmigiano-Reggiano or some Gruyère," Mr Bone said.
"Get some veggies in there. There are lots of ingredients in season: zucchinis go well, cherry tomatoes add a pop of flavour and using fresh, beautiful herbs is nice. You could also adjust your recipe with some Salt Kitchen bacon."
Mr Bone said the King's herb choice, tarragon, was an underused herb that was lovely with chicken. He warned that you did not need a lot to add a nice flavour.
Mr Bone's absolute must for making a quiche was to use good quality free-range eggs (his go-to are from Creswick Open Range Farm).
While the Palace has detailed a pastry recipe, it has also officially declared a "ready-made" block of shortcut pastry can be subbed in. Mr Bone said you want to make or find a nice flaky and buttery pastry for your quiche.
Once made, Mr Bone said any left-overs were handy for school lunchboxes.
It is unclear yet whether cafes across Ballarat will embrace the Coronation quiche, but there are plenty of quiche options on menus.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has been slowly releasing details for the coronation, which will be centred at Westminster Abbey on May 6 (in the evening, Ballarat time).
A representative from the Australian government told The Courier more details for "appropriately celebrating and recognising the coronation" would be made later this month. Australia will be represented at the coronation by Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state governors.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson confirmed the city would follow formal protocols if issued by the federal and state governments.
This could include the potential role for town criers and, as when Queen Elizabeth II died last year, bell ringing in the town hall.
"As of yet, no formal protocol instructions have been issued to the City of Ballarat," Cr Hudson said.
"Further plans surrounding coronation celebrations are expected to be developed in the coming weeks."
Eureka MP Michaela Settle also said more was to be confirmed on a state level.
"We recognise that the King's upcoming coronation will hold different meanings for different members of our community," Ms Settle said.
"While the state government has no plans for a public holiday to commemorate the day, there will be various celebrations around our region including church ceremonies and a high tea in Bacchus Marsh to mark the occasion."
IN OTHER NEWS
A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of Spinach, Broad Beans and fresh Tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch
1x 20-centimetre Flan Tin
Serves 6
Ingredients
Pastry
125g plain flour
Pinch of salt
25g cold butter, diced
25g lard
2 tablespoons milk
Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry
Filling
125ml milk
175ml double cream
2 medium eggs
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,
Salt and pepper
100g grated cheddar cheese,
180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped
60g cooked broad beans or soya beans
Method
To make the pastry...
Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture.
Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough.
Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes
Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick.
Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.
Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C.
Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.
Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.
If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.