Ballarat Central Uniting Church garden destroyed by thief

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Ballarat Central Uniting Church minister Lauleti Tu'inauvai at one of the ruined garden beds on Lydiard Street. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Central Uniting Church minister Lauleti Tu'inauvai at one of the ruined garden beds on Lydiard Street. Picture by Adam Trafford

"It's frustrating and disappointing that people would steal from a church."

