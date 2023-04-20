"It's frustrating and disappointing that people would steal from a church."
Volunteer Geoff Le Marshall and his wife planted about $100 of flowers and bulbs outside the Ballarat Central Uniting Church on Lydiard Street a few weeks ago, but he was "shocked" to find half of their work destroyed on Thursday.
The plants, donated by the congregation, had been removed from the two small gardens outside the church - a collection of snapdragons yet to bloom.
It appears to be less an act of vandalism than a crime of opportunity, he said - the plants weren't thrown around to make a mess, and someone had also stolen an automatic watering timer off the tap.
"It's just disappointing, you're shocked people would stoop so low - maybe this will prick someone's conscience," he said.
"We raise money for Breezeway and Lifeline, and they're taking away from those things."
The church's minister, Lauleti Tu'inauvai, said the incident on Wednesday night followed an unrelated attempted break-in which damaged the church building earlier this week.
"We want to look after the disadvantaged people in our community, but we also want to add something to the beauty of Ballarat as well, making sure this area is still attractive to the community," he said.
"We're trying to do our best to support the community - we'll replace these plants, but that money should go to those in need."
It's an unwelcome blow for the 139-year-old church, which is also undergoing crucial structural repairs, Mr Tu'inauvai said.
