How many houses is too many for a block in Ballarat's fastest-growing areas?
This week, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal overruled a City of Ballarat permit decision for a block just off the Glenelg Highway in Delacombe.
The proposal, for a 3600 square metre block at 316 Smythes Road, was initially for 12 tightly-packed houses, which the City of Ballarat rejected.
There were several opponents to the plan, who noted concerns about traffic and amenity in the area - the block is on a service road near a major intersection.
In the VCAT decision, published online, senior member Laurie Hewet said while there were issues with the plans originally submitted, a revised set of plans could be suitable.
Based on the amended plans, Mr Hewet wrote the proposal fitted council's zoning requirements, and it was in an area "designated for urban renewal" and is a "convenient living area" near amenities in the Ballarat West Growth Area.
It's noted that "larger lot sizes predominate" in the neighbourhood, but the plans are suitable with some further design amendments.
Mr Hewet noted "surprise" there were no eaves on any of the proposed houses, and the revised plans were "unacceptable" in their "present form".
To comply with the new permit, developers will need to submit new plans that include eaves and verandas, a landscape, drainage, and construction management plan, and new setbacks for two of the garages.
"I am satisfied that, subject to minor changes the proposal is acceptable," Mr Hewet wrote.
Close to the block, high-density housing has been proposed as part of the Delacombe Town Centre's massive second stage.
