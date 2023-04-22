Last winter the wet weather did not make it easy for car commuters within the western district.
It was the top of mind during the state election campaign, especially after end-of-year storm events caused flooding and millions of dollars in damage.
Some roads have water under the surface, and shires have to pull up and replace large sections.
Our regional and peri-urban council areas are up against the odds when it comes to keeping up with road maintenance.
With more kilometres of roads to cover and a smaller ratepayer base when compared to inner city councils, the numbers are not in their favour.
Within the five councils in this area, Ballarat, Hepburn, Pyrenees, Golden Plains and Moorabool, each look after over 1400 kilometres of sealed and unsealed roads.
In comparison the Melbourne City Council looks after about 300 kilometres.
The Pyrenees shire has the smallest number of rate paying properties at 6237 which means each property accounts for about 200 metres of road.
Construction prices tags can be high - a bridge in the Pyrenees Shire could start at a million dollars.
This budget season councils are calling out for support from both state and federal governments to help manage the cost.
Federal member for Ballarat and minister for infrastructure and local government Catherine King said in a statement, fit-for-purpose roads and bridges were important for community safety.
For the community to get around on the roads, shires will be relying on programs like Local Roads and Community Infrastructure and Financial Assistance Grant Program to keep life moving.
Ms King said the federal government was working on fulfilling its election commitment to a dedicated fund to support regional and rural councils.
She said she would have more to say about this shortly.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
