Commercial interest is growing in Ballarat's key gateway at Warrenheip, and with more traffic expected, residents want to ensure infrastructure and major intersections are able to keep up.
A number of projects are currently in the planning stages for the entrance to Ballarat near the section of the Western Highway which slows to 80km/h.
Some residents are feeling left out of progress discussions and are taking a large hotel proposal to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
At the same time, a planning application for nine warehouses opposite the BP service station is before the City of Ballarat.
Nine two-storey "boutique" warehouses have been proposed for 1 Zenith Drive and 2-4 Pinnacle Drive.
The planning application, put together by Glossop Town Planning, states the spaces would be used for small businesses or "start ups" and argues the buildings add variety to other commercial spaces available.
Planning applications use the local masterplan for the area, council's 2015 Woodmans Hill Gateway Precinct, to explain how the warehouses could fit in with the area.
The planning application notes the warehouses had been "architecturally designed and will have a positive impact on the appearance of this major city entrance".
It states the area is currently seeing increased commercial activity and their proposal provides further opportunities for new businesses to move into the area.
Colliers International real estate agents are also seeing commercial property opportunities with a massive 12-hectare block for sale on the northern side of the freeway and another property at 10 Zenith Drive hitting the market.
The 1757 square-metre property has an asking price of $800,000 to $850,000 and is zoned as mixed use.
Agent James Lawson said the Zenith Drive location close to the freeway was a prime location for businesses such as equipment hire services. The 2015 masterplan positions the area as a key entrance to Ballarat.
But the stretch on the southern side of the freeway closer to Ballarat has been in limbo since the government announced upgrading the intersection was a priority, some years ago.
The Department of Transport has a public acquisition overlay over the section of highway which includes businesses Woodmans Hill Motel and Caravan Park, Shady Acres Caravan Park, Trounce Caravans and the former Grow Master Nursery location for future highway development.
There are no detailed designs or funding for an intersection redevelopment but the land these businesses sit on are flagged for "future highway alignment", according to the masterplan. But without funding for the road project, some businesses are at a standstill.
In May 2022, Grow Master owners Eddie and Liz Saathoff decided to end their month-to-month lease with the state government, in favour of a more secure business location. They said the uncertainty of the freeway upgrades is what led them to move away.
Residents in Warrenheip are concerned roads and infrastructure are not developing fast enough to accommodate the growing commercial opportunities.
The ability to cross the multiple lanes of traffic at the Old Melbourne Road intersection has led to a number of near-misses.
Residents are concerned a fatal crash will be the catalyst to the project developing.
Committee 4 Warrenheip formed at the start of 2022 to advocate for improvements to their suburb.
Secretary Kirrily Liddle said the group was concerned about maintaining the country character of the area while also upgrading the roads and building walking and riding infrastructure.
"We're just concerned with these new business proposals coming to Warrenheip that the roads will be an afterthought and not something that gets done before all of this new infrastructure happens," she said.
A 119-room Holiday Inn, two-storey development on 63 Mahers Road has been proposed and in August last year the council approved the plans.
Residents are taking the planning matter to the VCAT over concerns the development is zoned on farming land.
IHG Hotels & Resorts, the company behind the plans, say the work on the hotel is still in the pipeline, with a new opening date expected in 2025.
This will be in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 and could help relieve pressure accommodation in town is already facing when it comes to major events.
While growth on the other side of the city has been booming, Ms Liddle said residents in the east didn't want to be forgotten.
"Just across the highway in Brown Hill there are lots of houses and subdivisions happening over there," she said.
"We just feel like we've been overlooked."
The state government has preliminary planning and research for the area but without funding there are no detailed plans.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Planning said they were improving intersections across the Ballarat region.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
