Committee 4 Warrenheip call for intersection development amid commercial confidance

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 22 2023 - 5:00am
Drone perspective of the Western Highway and Old Melbourne Road inntersection. Picture by Adam Spencer.
Commercial interest is growing in Ballarat's key gateway at Warrenheip, and with more traffic expected, residents want to ensure infrastructure and major intersections are able to keep up.

