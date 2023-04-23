A BUMPER Victorian grain harvest is set to once again fuel world-class cancer research in Ballarat.
Grain supply chain company CHS Broadbent has made a 100-tonne donation to launch its new Grain for Hope campaign, in partnership with Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
This follows success of an inaugural campaign, launched in late 2021, encouraging growers across the region to offer one tonne of grain to support FECRI's research.
Buangor farmer Nigel Hooke has been one of the first growers to jump in with a load of oats.
"I got behind it as my wife is recovering from breast cancer and this is simply a good thing to do," Mr Hooke said.
The campaign also offers growers in the west an option if they still have grain in their warehouses or who are undecided what to do with their yields this season.
Winter crop production in Victoria was last month forecast to reach a record of 10.7 million tonnes this season, surpassing the previous record of 9.9 million tonnes in 2020-21, according to the Australian agriculture, forestry and fisheries department. This forecast incorporates crop losses, such as from heavy rainfall in October.
CHS Broadbent and FECRI campaign organisers were confident of exceeding the number of donations this year.
Donations can be made at CHS Broadbent's weighbridges where staff can split tickets, or via the CHS Broadbent grower portal by selecting Grain for Hope as the buyer.
Every cent from the donation, after levy deductions, directly supports FECRI's work.
CHS Broadbent chief operating officer Michael Broadbent, in a statement to media, said his organisation was happy to partner with FECRI again in the project.
Mr Boradbent said cancer had touched everyone in their community in some way and this was a way to help "grow" a cancer free future.
FECRI conducts internationally renowned research from its Ballarat Technology Park base in the city centre.
The institute has 13 senior scientific staff and three PhD candidates primarily focusing on the role of the immune system and cancer. Key to this is identifying proteins on the surface of cancer cells so druggable targets can be developed to allow the immune system to attack cancer, without chemotherapy or radiation.
Projects include, but are not limited to: breast cancer, ovarian cancer, brain cancer, renal cancer, bowel cancer, leukaemia and histiocytic disorders.
FECRI is Australia's sole regionally-based cancer research hub and receives no government support.
The institute relies on philanthropic and community support, such as Grain for Hope or its annual Ballarat Cycle Classic, to continue its work.
For more details on Grain for Hope, visit: grainforhope.com.au, or fecri.org.au.
