Ballarat's Nicholas Howard wins first international medal in DTB Pokal in Germany

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:00pm
Nicholas Howard returned to Ballarat with the medal he won in Germany. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A young Ballarat gymnast is on his way to international stardom, after picking up a bronze medal at the recent DTB Pokal (German Gymnastics Federation Cup) competition.

