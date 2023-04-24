BALLARAT'S tight-knit racing community is in mourning after the death of popular jockey Dean Holland following a race fall at Donald on Monday afternoon.
Holland, 34, fell from the racehorse Headingley at Donald Racecourse at about 1.30pm. Paramedics treated Holland but he died at the scene, Victoria Police said WorkSafe has been notified and will investigate the death, which was not being treated as suspicious.
The horse is trained at Miners Rest by the McEvoy Mitchell stable.
A second jockey, Alana Kelly, also from Ballarat, went down while riding Time To Rumble but was cleared of serious injury. Both horses were unharmed in the incident.
The McEvoy Mitchell stable led the tributes to the popular rider.
"The whole McEvoy Mitchell Racing team send their condolences to Dean's wife Lucy and their four children, parents Darren and Belinda and all extended family and friends," it said in a statement posted on social media.
"Dean was an integral part of our team, all the staff loved having him around. The laughs and smiles he brought us all were priceless.
"He was a much loved member of the McEvoy Mitchell team and will be sadly missed."
Fellow Miners Rest trainer Archie Alexander also expressed his shock.
"We are completely heartbroken for all his family and his many, many friends. All our thoughts and love to Lucy, his children and parents," he said.
Trainer Andrew Noblett echoed the sentiments saying "there are no words - we are absolutely heartbroken".
Anzac Day race meetings at Flemington and Moe will not go ahead out of respect for Holland, Racing Victoria confirmed.
Holland rode the filly In Secret to victory in the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington on March 11, having only picked up the ride after fellow rider Jamie Kah was injured in a race fall earlier that afternoon.
It was his second and most prestigious top-tier victory, the first coming 13 years earlier in Adelaide.
Racing Victoria said it was with tremendous sadness that it and the Victorian Jockeys Association could confirm Holland's death.
The 34-year-old was unable to be saved because of the nature of his injuries, the organisation said.
"On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Dean's partner Lucy, his children, his family, friends and colleagues on the incredibly sad news of his passing," Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement.
"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall."
The Australian Jockeys Association said it lost a cherished member, while Racing SA expressed its devastation at the loss.
