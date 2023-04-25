The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lal Lal Anzac Day 2023: Small town remembers Diggers

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 25 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community of Lal Lal gathered at the town's Anzac Memorial Park to commemorate the Anzac's in a small ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.