The community of Lal Lal gathered at the town's Anzac Memorial Park to commemorate the Anzac's in a small ceremony.
Lal Lal Soliders Memorial Hall chairman Engels Leoncini opened the event, speaking on the 39 Lal Lal-born men who served in the First World War.
The Second World War saw 18 men and one woman from the town serve, with all returning home.
A minute of silence was observed followed by a rendition of the Australian National Anthem by students from the Lal Lal Primary School.
Afterwards the students handed out homemade Anzac biscuits.
Multiple descendants of Lal Lal-born Second World War serviceman Frank Diamond were present at the event, with Frank's great-granddaughter Miranda Tonkin laying a wreath in his honour, and his great-grandson Blake hoisting the Australian flag.
Former Australian Army servicewoman and Lal Lal resident Sue Witherspoon also laid a wreath at the event.
She said she hoped to get the younger generation involved in more Anzac Day events.
"I am all about the next generation and making sure people realise that we were lucky never to have any active service," she said.
"It is about getting the next generation involved. Getting people to stop and think about it."
