Carngham-Linton proved sporting dreams can come true with a four-point win over Skipton on Saturday night.
Hear from an emotional Wayne Bruty following the drought-breaking victory.
"It has been a long time coming but we knew leading into these few years that we'd bring a few (players) back and put it all together," Bruty said.
"We've been waiting on this win and I'm glad it came."
It was the Saints first win since midway through 2019.
Recap all the action from round one of the CHFL here.
IN THE NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.