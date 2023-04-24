UPDATE 11.45am: In a statement, a Federation University spokesperson said there were no injuries as a result of a fire at the Mount Helen campus on Monday morning.
"A small storage shed at the Federation University Australia Mount Helen Campus was significantly damaged by fire," they said.
"The fire was contained to the shed which was situated between two sporting ovals and well away from the main part of the Campus and other buildings.
"The shed was not essential to any significant University activity and has not impacted University business. There were no injuries to students or staff as a result of the fire.
"Victoria Police are investigating."
Police have been emailed for further information.
PREVIOUSLY:
A building at Federation University's Mount Helen campus was destroyed by a fire overnight.
Fire crews were called to the scene about 1.47am on Monday, at the cafeteria between two ovals.
According to CFA Media, the building was fully involved, and fire crews required breathing apparatus.
The fire was brought under control at 2.05am, and the scene was handed over to Victoria Police.
Police and Federation University have been emailed for further information.
In a separate incident, it's understood a kangaroo was to blame for a collision that led to a car fire on the Ballan-Daylesford Road on Sunday evening.
Three CFA units from Daylesford and Leonards Hill attended the scene at Sailors Falls about 6.50pm.
The car was fully involved under powerlines.
The incident was declared safe at 7.08pm, according to the CFA.
