THERE were no genetic warnings for Emily Quinlan or any symptoms to suggest what might be found.
Ms Quinlan "randomly" woke up one morning with her arms folded across her chest and happened to feel a large lump in her breast.
Initially considered a cyst or a blocked milk duct, urgent scans and a biopsy soon revealed Ms Quinlan had triple-positive breast cancer. She was 25 years old.
The diagnosis "came out of nowhere" and once Ms Quinlan underwent one hard and fast round of IVF she shifted into six rounds of intense chemotherapy. There was little time to plan or fully consider what she was facing.
After 12 months of surgeries, chemotherapy and daily radiation, Ms Quinlan is piecing her life back together. A big part of this is encouraging everyone in Ballarat to step up for breast cancer research in the Ballarat Mother's Day Classic - a five or 10-kilometre run or walk in Victoria Park on May 14.
"It's all about supporting women and my main message if about checking your boobs," Ms Quinlan said. "The Classic is a beautiful day to spend thinking about the mothers and ladies we love in our lives."
The Fernwood Ballarat team has been supporting the Ballarat Mother's Day Classic for about 12 years and took over organising the event during the pandemic, including a relaunch on short notice last year.
They hope this Mother's Day Classic will draw more people out in force.
All proceeds from events across Australia boost the National Breast Cancer Foundation in funding research programs.
The Ballarat event also has support from The Running Company, Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables and Stems Flower Market to add to the fun of the event village, as well as an RACV Kids' zone with cupckaes, games, face painting and a magic show.
Ms Quinlan, now aged 27, still has one major surgery ahead at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne. She must also continue to take chemotherapy tablets daily for the next few years and continues to explore anything she can do as a "life investment".
Part of this for Ms Quinlan is in giving back after the care she has received from "beautiful" hospital staff when most of her treatment was undertaken during pandemic restrictions. She felt creating awareness for breast cancer research was a way she could help others.
Exercise has been an important component of Ms Quinlan's daily physical and mental health routine. She encouraged others to get moving or to volunteer to help make a difference.
Details: mothersdayclassic.com.au.
