Up to 400 more people a day are expected to visit the Ballarat Library following its multi-million dollar redevelopment.
The visitors, especially those experiencing cost of living pressures, will be able to access a community kitchen, improved technology and a range of spaces.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the council knew the central library was really well patronised with 1600 to 1700 visitors a day.
"With the transformation and the expansion, we expect that to probably be over 2000 visitors a day," Cr Hudson said.
"No longer are libraries quiet places to just read books, they are real community hubs. We cannot wait to see the final product."
Cr Hudson said one of the key points in redeveloping the library was to improve its technology, including adding more power points and USB ports.
"One of the key bits that we needed to do was around making sure we could bring a level of high IT to the space," Cr Hudson said.
"The library was built and constructed prior to the boom of the internet, so some of the works we have been looking at channelling into the concrete floor to make sure there are conduits going down, IT cabling going down."
The $7.48 million library redevelopment includes an expansion of the second level, new entrance, purpose-built teaching areas, quiet areas, open space for socialisation and specialised children's and family areas.
Families will be able to bring in their own food and use the community kitchen.
Most of the internal demolition work has finished and a new roof has been installed. The next stage will focus on constructing the new facilities.
Cr Hudson said in redeveloping the library, the council considered residents' cost of living pressures and the importance of social and emotional connectedness.
He said, like at the Sebastopol Library, there would be free tea and coffee with the introduction of a coffee card.
"We need to have places where people can come and socialise and be connected with each other but libraries are fundamentally a free space and that's what brings people to those spaces," he said.
"We want people to come back and re-engage with libraries."
From July 1, the council will abolish all late return fees for overdue books.
The Courier was invited to a tour of the library construction site on Wednesday.
The library redevelopment, which started in December 2022, is on track to be finished late in 2023 or early 2024.
Cr Hudson said the building's facade and internal figure were being retained.
"The bones of building have been so sound to when it was first designed. The same facade and the same shape will be able to deliver much more space and accessibility without having to do too much structural work to those main walls," he said.
The council is contributing $6.98 million to the project while the state government is allocating $500,000 from its Living Libraries Infrastructure Program.
Overall, the project cost is up more than $3 million from the amount initially allocated by the council.
