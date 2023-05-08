BFNL 2023: Star recruit makes case for league's best ruck | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Sunbury 26.14 (170) d Lake Wendouree 7.4 (46)
Sunbury's stars all enjoyed dominant days out against the Lakers, but Harrison Minton-Connell stole the show with 38 disposals and two goals.
Cody Brand followed up last week's six-goal haul with a bag of five on Saturday.
Melton 11.7 (73) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
Riley Polkinghorne did everything he could to try and get his Roosters over the line against Melton on Saturday.
The young gun had 39 touches, eight marks and a game-high 11 inside-50 entries.
Redan 13.9 (87) d Bacchus Marsh 12.11 (83)
VFL-listed Jake Long finished with 19 touches and four tackles in his Bacchus Marsh debut, but it was a strong effort all around for the Cobras in the four-point defeat.
Ruck Luke Goetz had 67 hit-outs, 19 disposals and a goal in his best game so far this season.
Sebastopol 27.13 (175) d Melton South 4.4 (28)
Statistics and video have not yet been made available, but Toby Hutt booted 10 goals and that is absolutely going to be the video of choice.
East Point 18.9 (117) d Ballarat 11.6 (72)
The Johnston brothers in Matt and Jordan combined for yet another incredible statline.
Matt finished with 42 touches, nine tackles and a goal while Jordan booted two goals from his 33 disposals.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
