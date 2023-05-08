CITY Oval and Learmonth are set to be the big winners for the next Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region pennant seasons, with the clubs set to earn promotion to the top level.
City Oval, winner of Saturday Division 2 and Learmonth, winners of Tuesday Division 2 ,are expected to be promoted into the respective top divisions at the expense of Buninyong and Clunes, the two clubs which finished on the bottom of the Division 1 ladders at the conclusion of last season.
The BHBR will hold its annual general meeting on June 4 where it is expected to ratify the changes.
The BHBR confirmed that with COVID pandemic restrictions now a thing of the past, it would resume its promotion-relegation system for next season which starts in October.
However, it said it was still working through its fixtures in other grades with its preference not to see two teams from the same club compete in the same grade if possible.
It is also expected that Skipton Bowls Club will be admitted into the region having put in an application.
Skipton has been playing in the West Coast league, however the BHBR is seen as an easier competition for it to travel and play due to its geographic location.
The BHBR is expected to meet with the club prior to the AGM to confirm what divisions it will enter.
For City Oval, which recently celebrated its 100th birthday it will be a long awaited return to the top level, while Learmonth's promotion will see it have a team in top grade in both major competitions.
