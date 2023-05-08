The Courier
Ballarat bowls set to endorse return to promotion and relegation

By Greg Gliddon
May 9 2023 - 8:00am
Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 2 winners City Oval are likely to be promoted to Division 1 next season. Picture by Lachlan Bence
CITY Oval and Learmonth are set to be the big winners for the next Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region pennant seasons, with the clubs set to earn promotion to the top level.

