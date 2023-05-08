Sebastopol Liquorland flasher cops six month jail time

A man who flashed his genitals at a woman at Sebastopol Liquorland will spend half a year behind bars.
Alan Maddison, 49, appeared from the cells at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and multiple breaches of an intervention order.
The court heard on September 13, 2022, Maddison unzipped his jeans and revealed his penis to a woman at the Sebastopol Liquorland as she went to get drinks from the store's fridge.
Maddison was visibly drunk at the time of the offending.
A short time after the initial incident, the woman was waiting in line to pay for her drinks when Maddison began rubbing his crotch at the woman.
When the woman paid for the alcohol, Maddison stood against the store's counter and again exposed himself at her.
The woman left the store and posted about the incident on the Facebook page 'Ballarat Gal Pals'.
The post was seen by a manager at Coles, who reported the incident to the police.
Maddison was arrested by police on November 2022.
He also pleaded guilty to several breaches of an intervention order throughout 2022.
The court heard Maddison was struggling with alcoholism at the time of the offending.
Magistrate Hugh Radford imposed a prison sentence of six months, however did not place Maddison on the sex offenders registry.
Had Maddison not pleaded guilty, and was found guilty at a contested hearing, the Magistrate would have imposed a 12 months sentence.
