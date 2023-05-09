The controversial lights around Lake Wendouree should be running by winter, when runners and other lake users will face darkness from 5pm.
The 225 lights, which were funded by the state government as part of an election promise in 2018 and supplemented with council money, are currently under construction.
According to a City of Ballarat media release, underground boring for the electrical conduit is almost halfway finished, while the concrete bases for the olive-coloured light posts are being built.
The $3 million lights are expected to be installed from mid-June, and commissioned in July.
Construction is "guided by a project arborist", council states, and "will comply with the Tree and Construction Management Plan for the project".
Potential effects on trees and wildlife have been major concerns for opponents to the project.
"The City of Ballarat has prepared a Tree Management Plan and a Construction Management Plan which also comply with the Australian Standard 4970 Protection of Trees on Development Sites," council states.
IN THE NEWS
The plan, which was backed by both major parties at the 2018 state election, involves lights which turn themselves off at 10pm each night, and turn on at 5.30am until a light sensor notes it is morning, powered with solar energy.
While there are concerns about the aesthetics of the lights, and opponents have been granted a heritage permit for the lake, council has maintained the lights meet Australian standards and will create a safer environment for lake users, particularly in the early evening during winter.
Council has also suggested having appropriate lighting could lead to night events around the lake.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.