WITH the women's world soccer cup looming and the Commonwealth Games athletes' village to take shape close by, Victoria Park tenants are celebrating a fitting overhaul in what they say will help encourage more girls to play their games.
A new $3.1 million sports pavilion was officially opened on Wednesday morning. The new build features universal change rooms, publicly accessible toilets, a community kitchen and canteen and a spectacular view over the new fields of play.
The pavilion is part of a $5.8 million precinct redevelopment, including soccer pitch upgrades, new cricket nets and lighting.
Victoria Park Football Club president Will Cousens said the result was incredibly huge for the club and aspiring young soccer players to bring facilities to a more level playing field with rivals - even now being able to offer rivals a hot shower post-game.
Mr Cousens said an important part of the redevelopment was to offer the right space to help build the club's female participation with plans to have a senior team in competition next year.
"Certainly from a club perspective, this will help us grow community-wise, especially for females having a sale and inclusive space," Mr Cousens said. "...Lighting really helps make it a safer space in the area and even in the change rooms not having male stuff everywhere, females can have their own space."
BELOW: Take a look at new sporting facilities for Wendouree West and Victoria Park.
This is a view shared by fellow tenant Lucas Cricket Club, which has also been working to reintroduce a junior arm for boys and girls.
Community Sport Minister Ros Spence and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison opened the pavilion in partnership with City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and deputy mayor Amy Johnson for what has been a co-funded project. This includes $5000 from the state government's world game soccer fund and $100,000 via Sport and Recreation Victoria's cricket infrastructure grants with $5.2 million from City of Ballarat.
Cr Hudson, who played soccer on the Victoria Park pitch as a junior, said he was proud to return to what is now a great, quality playing surface that was much safer and smoother for players, particularly when attacking the ball.
He said safer pitches, coupled with a great pavilion, helped to boost player confidence and participation numbers.
"I think players will walk a foot taller now when they get out on the field," Cr Hudson said. "With lights is the potential for night footy and twilight cricket - what kids don't want to play under lights - and there are opportunities for the clubs to grow in non-traditional ways."
IN OTHER NEWS
Victoria Park is also home to disc golf, cycling, equestrian and other major events such as music festival Spilt Milk.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said the new pavilion and surrounding facilities were beautifully fitted out, not only for the Vultures in soccer and Lucas cricketers, but for all Victoria Park users.
"This development of a community sporting field is fantastic and adjacent to what will be the Commonwealth Games village in 2026, so there will be lots of athletes desperately looking for a bit of space to train and explore," Ms Addison said. "It's fantastic for Victoria Park infrastructure and for other events here."
Victorian Community Sport Minister Ros Spence also officially opened the $10.19 million Wendouree West Recreation Reserve redevelopment on Wednesday.
New facilities include: a sports pavilion, community spaces and a kitchen, a men's shed and ReCranked bike restoration shed and street soccer zone.
Previous stages of the project included three resurfaced soccer pitches with full drainage and irrigation, lighting, a synthetic cricket wicket, coaches' boxes and a new skate and BMX park.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.