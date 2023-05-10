The Courier
Victoria Park and Wendouree West community sporting facilities open

Melanie Whelan
Updated May 10 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Victoria Park Football Club president Will Cousens and Lucas Cricket Club president Dave Horwood get straight to business on their newly opened home ground. Picture by Kate Healy
WITH the women's world soccer cup looming and the Commonwealth Games athletes' village to take shape close by, Victoria Park tenants are celebrating a fitting overhaul in what they say will help encourage more girls to play their games.

