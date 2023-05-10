The Courier
Commonwealth Games

Calls for upgrades to Ballarat Minerdome as 'legacy' to 2026 Commonwealth Games

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
May 10 2023
Basketball Ballarat is keen to see an upgrade of the Minerdome as part of the Commonwealth Games legacy package, understanding its members will be off-court for up to four months in 2026 at the traditionally busiest time of the year.

