The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2026: new oval for Miners Rest; athletes village in planning

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miners Rest Primary School captains Ruby and Jet visit the proposed community sporting site on Tuesday morning. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Miners Rest Primary School captains Ruby and Jet visit the proposed community sporting site on Tuesday morning. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A NEW sporting precinct in Miners Rest will be a key feature in Commonwealth Games legacy for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.