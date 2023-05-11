The Courier
Another car crash at Talbot and Darling Streets intersection Redan, design works underway

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
Redan resident Peter Waugh fears the Talbot-Darling Street intersection may one day see a fatality. Photo by Lachlan Bence.
Redan resident Peter Waugh fears the Talbot-Darling Street intersection may one day see a fatality. Photo by Lachlan Bence.

Neighbours of a notorious Redan intersection are waiting for the day they'll face death on their doorstep.

