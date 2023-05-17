With National Volunteer Week upon us, the Ballarat community's efforts in giving their time up to help others has been on full display through a volunteering expo at Barkly Square on Tuesday.
While the types of services differ significantly, one common thread tying organisations together is a dire need for further support to expand their volunteer base.
Andrew Eales from The Ballarat Foundation has played a pivotal role in encouraging people to take part in volunteer groups, saying it is the heart and soul of the community. He wants people to think about the connection and engagement people have by volunteering, the benefit it has on mental health and creating a strong sense of connection.
"It's important to understand that it's crucial to the lifeblood of our community organisations, but also the well being of the community in general," he said.
Mr Eales also spoke on how pertinent it is to initiate conversations, to consider where the community want to go next with support for volunteering, and how to address declining numbers.
"There's an enormous opportunity available...through the Commonwealth Games coming to Ballarat to have a discussion about how we engage people, not only for that event but how to keep them engaged in sporting and community organisations well beyond 2026," Mr Eales said.
The Courier has touched base with a range of great causes throughout Ballarat and the region just waiting for your helping hand. Here are a few...
Red Cross Emergency Services division operations officer Tonie Duffin said while they operated locally and interstate, the Ballarat team need assistance most.
"We've got really great volunteers, but they're tired and they need a rest, we've got to double our size," she said.
The multi-faceted nature of volunteering is something that many organisations emphasised to those expressing interest, acting as a reminder that there is something for everyone when they take the time to look.
Along with the need for numbers, another prominent theme was the reward for those who have gotten involved and helped others.
Jodie Downey of Big Brothers Big Sisters Ballarat said: "If anyone wants to volunteer with us, it could be a life changing experience for the young person that they're matched with and for the mentor...you can become a friend and a significant, positive person in their life".
Wayne Scanlon of TAC L2P told The Courier that he and his co-workers don't just mentor people in their driving, they're guiding them in their lives.
"A lot of the kids we help come from very poor backgrounds, for no fault of their own, but to turn their lives around and show them that there is another life out there, that we can give them a good start for change, it's a fantastic feeling," he said.
The Office of the Public Advocate in Ballarat are encouraging those who would be interested in working with people living with disabilities to reach out and join them in their community group home visits.
LARF (life skills, activities, relationships and fun) mentor, Louise Jeffrey is searching for volunteers between 18 and 30 and said that they're trying to meet the ratios of the program that they deliver, paying it forward to disadvantaged youth.
A consistent message, spread by all of the stallholders, was that positive role modelling is pivotal in creating better futures for those around us, and by default, improving the environment we ourselves are immersed in.
Whether it's helping people at their absolute worst, or chatting to them on their better days, the one thing everyone confirmed was volunteers need your support. Chances are, you might just need them too.
