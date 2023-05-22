BFNL 2023: Redan sweating on fitness of Footscray-listed Craig-Peters

Redan's stellar win against East Point on Saturday came at a cost, with the Lions sweating on the fitness of one of its most important players amongst many others from the Eastern Oval clash.
Cooper Craig-Peters went off at three quarter time and took no further part in Redan's 13-point win following a suspected leg injury.
The Footscray-listed midfielder still tallied 22 disposals and 120 ranking points in three quarters of football.
Craig-Peters could face some time on the sidelines with coach Gary Learmonth believing the leg injury was nerve related.
Learmonth was hopeful the injury was not as bad as it looked after the game.
It was an unlucky day for Redan injury-wise, with Craig-Peters one of four Lions injured in the statement-making victory.
BFNL ROUND SIX: Redan sends message, Roosters rout Swans
Craig-Peters joined Nick Kelson, Lachlan McLean (concussion) and Jacob Werts (concussion) as Redan's already-large injury list continues to grow six rounds into the season.
Redan's injury woes were made even worse with the mid-week scans for Liam Phillips, who injured his knee in the round five loss to Melton, confirming the worst.
Phillips will miss the remainder of the Ballarat Football Netball League season with scans confirming the season-ending ACL injury.
Phillips was averaging over 17 disposals and four tackles across his four games before the injury.
The Lions are also without 2022 team of the year member Lachlan George (back) for up to two months.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region.
