A 2022 team of the year member is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines as his Lions look to build on their red-hot start to the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
BFNL ROUND FIVE FIXTURE
There are plenty of 50-50 contests in a highly-anticipated round of BFNL action.
at City Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 10, 2022 - Melton 15.8 (98) d Redan 13.10 (88)
Redan will be without star player Lachlan George for four to six weeks as the Lions prepare for reigning premiers Melton on Saturday.
Lions coach Gary Learmonth said the premier midfielder injured his back in the round four win over Bacchus Marsh.
George played through the first quarter injury as well as illness in the nail-biting three-point victory, with the 2022 team of the year member not training in the build-up to round four.
"We're obviously never going to be able to replace him but someone just has to come in and play their role," Learmonth said.
George has been at his best to start the 2023 season, with a remarkable 34 touches and a goal in round one en route to 182 ranking points.
It saw the Redan star pick up five votes in The Courier's player of the year award.
He is averaging over 27 disposals and four tackles per game as the Lions boast a 3-1 win-loss record.
Melton will debut two new Bloods in the City Oval clash as Conrad Farugia and Jason Hibbert prepare for their first taste of senior football.
Farugia and Hibbert replace James Taylor and Brady Rowles, who injured his knee in the fourth quarter against North Ballarat.
The Bloods have won the past six match-ups against the Lions, including a 10-point win at City Oval last season.
The reigning premiers head into the round five fixture as the only side with a 4-0 record.
at Clarke Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 13, 2022 - Darley 6.12 (48) d Sunbury 4.12 (36)
Sunbury's top two vote-getters from its 2022 best-and-fairest will not take the field in a blockbuster clash with Darley on Saturday.
Sunbury skipper Tyson Lever (foot) and VFL-listed gun Harrison Minton-Connell (Essendon) will not feature in the Clarke Oval affair.
The two sides head in with just one loss between them and look destined for a finals finish in 2023.
Darley's ruck stocks took a hit in its round three win against East Point with young gun Lucas Impey suffering a concussion.
Despite having the bye in round four, Impey was not named for Saturday's match-up as the Devils look to the versatile Joel Cadman for ruck duties.
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 14, 2022 - East Point 13.16 (94) d North Ballarat 13.5 (83)
East Point's clash with North Ballarat is as evenly poised as it gets on Saturday.
The Roos and Roosters finished the 2022 season in fifth and sixth and look headed for a top-six finish again this season.
Both sides boast a plethora of young talent mixed with some star power across the ground, but expect to see these two teams neck and neck as the season evolves.
North Ballarat let a golden opportunity slip against reigning premiers Melton in round four, while East Point flexed its muscle against Ballarat.
The Roos enjoyed a nine-goal second term in the 45-point win, sending a message to the league of what they are capable of.
at Melton Recreation Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 10, 2022 - Melton South 12.4 (76) d Lake Wendouree 10.10 (70)
If a match-up between two winless sides could be called a blockbuster, Melton South's round five affair with Lake Wendouree would be the one.
It would be an understatement to say the two sides have endured slow starts to the season, with the Panthers losing all four games by triple-digits and Lake Wendouree disappointing in its first three matches.
The Lakers have their best opportunity to pick up four points for the first time since Good Friday last year, but coach Jack Fitzpatrick is not getting ahead of himself.
"I don't know if it is because we haven't won for a while but I am so far from marking this down as a sure thing," Fitzpatrick said.
"There are times where we play and we go okay but there are also times where we are so far off the pace.
"Melton South will be geared up for it like no other so if we don't bring the heat I am in no doubt that we could be in for a rude shock."
The Panthers have welcomed back some of its most important players ahead of a winnable contest against Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
Consistent performer Hudson Wilde is back after missing the Panthers' round four clash with Sunbury while Phillip Hoyland also returns to the Panthers line-up.
"Despite the start, the good thing about the club is that we still have a really good vibe down here," Hamilton said.
"It can be hard to maintain it and see the positive side after some tough losses but Saturday is going to be a bit more even for both sides.
"It is going to be an interesting day and we're certainly up for the challenge."
It would be Lake Wendouree's first win in 393 days and the first for the Panthers since June 18, when they beat the Lakers by six points.
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Preliminary final, 2022 - Sebastopol 9.14 (68) d Ballarat 9.5 (59)
Plenty has changed since the last time these two sides went head-to-head.
Both were preliminary finalists last season, but now only Sebastopol looks en route for a top-six finish.
The departures at the Swans were well-documented over the off-season as the side Chris Maple has taken over looks unrecognisable from the one which fell nine points shy of a grand final appearance in 2022.
Of the six players for Ballarat who earned best player votes in the preliminary final, only Will Liston and Marcus Powling remain.
Sebastopol's only departure over the off-season was James Richards (travel).
The Burra welcome back Lachie Cassidy for Saturday, who missed the last two weeks due to illness, but will be without the services of star ruck Arnold Kirby.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
