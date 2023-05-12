The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Redan to be without team of the year gun for up to six weeks | Rd 5 game-by-game previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan will be without one of its stars over the coming month. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Redan will be without one of its stars over the coming month. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A 2022 team of the year member is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines as his Lions look to build on their red-hot start to the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.