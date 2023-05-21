The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ballarat Heritage Festival opens with Tweed Ride, pin up competition, vintage cars, Craft Lab, Mechanics' Institute exhibitions

By Kirra Grimes
May 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It really was a case of the old and new combining at the Vintage Car Show in Lydiard Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence
It really was a case of the old and new combining at the Vintage Car Show in Lydiard Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Cold, wet weather did little to dampen the spirits of hundreds of history buffs making the most of Ballarat Heritage Festival's opening weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.