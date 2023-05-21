Cold, wet weather did little to dampen the spirits of hundreds of history buffs making the most of Ballarat Heritage Festival's opening weekend.
Events kicked off in style with more than 100 people digging out their finest op-shop finds, vintage treasures, and homemade creations for the annual Tweed Ride on Saturday.
Penny farthings, roller skates, electric scooters and even a Nimbus 2000 featured in this year's run, from Lake Wendouree down to Sturt Street's shared pathway, persevering through heavy rain to join celebrations at the finish line.
VIEW ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE HERITAGE FESTIVAL HERE
Organiser Liana Skewes summed it up as "the best fashion and the worst weather we've ever had" and looked forward to an even bigger event next year.
"We got absolutely saturated about halfway through the ride - which was the first time we've ever had that happen," she said.
"The rain didn't last long but it was a lot... but it was an eclectic, magical bunch for the whole ride."
Colourful costumed characters were also out in force at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute for the Victorian Pinup Pageant, taken out by Melbourne-based 'Rassputin'.
The Ballarat-born competition drew entrants from all over Victoria and New South Wales, and was followed by a sold-out burlesque show - Revue De Ballarat - after dark.
Sunday highlights included the Ballarat Vintage and Classic Car Club's takeover of Lydiard Street with cars, motorbikes and trucks dating back to 1904 against the backdrop of some of Ballarat's most beautiful buildings.
The Mechanics' Institute remained a hub of activity with visitors invited to immerse themselves in Ballarat history via the pages of Courier newspaper editions from as far back as 1867.
IN THE NEWS:
Accommodation providers fared well over the weekend, but said the majority of their bookings were thanks to Saturday's Western Bulldogs vs Adelaide Crows AFL match at Mars Stadium and to a lesser extent other events like the Heritage Festival and the Dirty Pig and Whistle ride at Creswick.
"We knew it was going to be busy and it certainly lived up to expectations," Sovereign Park Motor Inn owner-operator Tim Canny said.
"AFL's always a good thing that helps Ballarat a lot, and especially with Adelaide teams because Adelaide people are more likely to travel," he said.
City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates said her highlights - apart from the Tweed Ride she officially led - included the Craft Lab at the Mining Exchange and the Oasis in the Desert at Barkly Square.
Cr Coates said it was hard to tell if V/Line replacing trains from Melbourne with buses had affected visitor numbers, but that there appeared to be "loads of people" and a "really nice buzz" in town.
"I think we're all still feeling things are gearing back up after the last couple of years of on-again off-again events.
"Hopefully, [it will be] onwards and upwards for visitors in town."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.