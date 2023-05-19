East Point's playing coach is fully fit and ready to go for his side's crucial Eastern Oval clash with Redan, while North Ballarat welcomes back some high-quality VFL talent for a trip to Alfredton.
BFNL ROUND SIX FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
at Alfredton, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 15, 2022 - Ballarat 9.10 (64) d North Ballarat 9.6 (60)
Sam James booted a goal on the siren to win the game for Ballarat last time these two sides met, but Swans coach Chris Maple would give anything to have his side replicate last year's miracle on Saturday.
His Swans go head-to-head with a North Ballarat outfit at its peak as the Roosters welcome back Josh Chatfield (Footscray) and Sam Glover (Collingwood) for the Alfredton affair.
The Roosters will be motivated to bounce back from their round five loss to East Point, while Ballarat is chasing its second win of the season.
While VFL-listed talent returns for the Roosters, the Swans head into the clash without their skipper Will Garner (travel) and Tyler Constable.
It adds to an ever-growing list of unavailability as Ballarat is already dealing with the losses of Paddy Simpson (shoulder), Lawson Prendergast (calf) and Keegan Mellington.
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 11, 2022 - East Point 16.13 (109) d Redan 9.10 (64)
Redan heads to Eastern Oval to take on an East Point side that has somewhat been flying under the radar to start the season.
The Roos first two wins of the season came against winless Melton South and a struggling Swans side, but their 20-point win against the Roosters in round five proved they are on the right path for finals this year.
East Point will be bolstered by the return of playing coach Jackson Merrett, who lines up for his first game after breaking his wrist over the off-season.
Merrett comes into the side for Jesse Cairns, who is unavailable for the rest of the season due to travel.
The Roos also lose a handful of Greater Western Victoria Rebels players as the Talent League returns to action.
Footscray's VFL bye means Cooper Craig-Peters will line up for his second game with Redan this season after averaging over 24 disposals and 10 tackles per game at Redan in 2022.
The Eastern Oval clash will provide the Lions with a better opportunity to figure out where they sit, following the round five defeat to Melton.
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 12, 2022 - Melton 15.11 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 5.5 (35)
The undefeated Bloods host a winless Bacchus Marsh outfit fresh off of a poorly-timed bye round for the Cobras.
The Cobras had a plethora of GWV Rebels and Western Jets products available last week but - unfortunately for Jason Williams - no match to play them in.
Now that Bacchus Marsh is back in action, so too is the Talent League as the Cobras head into the round six clash looking awfully different to their most recent round four game.
Reigning premier Melton is one of two unbeaten sides remaining across the league, but the Bloods are the first and only side to five wins.
Kyle Borg will line up for the Bloods on Saturday, with the talented young gun playing three VFL games at Port Melbourne this year.
Melton won its first 11 games of 2022 and now boasts a 18-2 record over its past 20 matches.
at Melton Recreation Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 12, 2022 - Darley 12.10 (82) d Melton South 7.14 (56)
Melton South looks destined for another one-sided result as the Panthers welcome a red-hot Devils side to town on Saturday.
Darley will be bolstered by the inclusion of VFL-listed Mace Cousins (Geelong) while Bailey Young (Footscray) is locked in for game number four this season.
The Devils face an interesting couple of weeks with Melton South and Lake Wendouree preluding their clash with reigning premier Melton.
It provides Darley coach Dan Jordan with the opportunity to rest some of his key players in preparation for the round eight fixture.
Lucas Impey also returns for Darley, following a concussion against East Point in round three.
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 17, 2022 - Sebastopol 16.15 (111) d Lake Wendouree 10.5 (65)
After their first win in 393 days, Lake Wendouree players have barely had time to celebrate before going head-to-head with one of the most dangerous teams in the competition.
Sebastopol boasts a 3-1 win-loss record, with its sole defeat coming at the hands of Melton, as the Burra look primed for a deep finals run.
Burra playing co-coach Luke Kiel has brought change to how his side lines up through the midfield, with Sebastopol now running a handful of players through the centre bounce as it looks for consistency.
Lake Wendouree put together its best four quarters of football in round five en route to a 102-point win against Melton South.
The Lakers know that Sebastopol proves a different beast, but Jack Fitzpatrick was hoping his side would be able to build on last week's drought-breaking victory and match it with the stronger sides more often.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
